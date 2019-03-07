R. Kelly: 'You're trying to kill me'

Video

The R&B singer R. Kelly has spoken directly to the camera during an interview on TV in the US.

After becoming emotional while speaking to CBS news reporter Gayle King he stood up and said: "You're killing me man."

Last month, he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, involving four alleged victims, three of whom were minors.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on bail after spending three nights in jail.

The singer has since been taken into custody for failing to pay child support.