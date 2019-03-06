Jackson's nephew on documentary claims
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Jackson's nephew on Leaving Neverland allegations

Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, has spoken to Newsnight's Kirsty Walk about Leaving Neverland.

The Channel 4/HBO documentary is due to be aired in the UK for the first time.

  • 06 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Every night I stayed, Jackson abused me'