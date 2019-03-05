Video
McGowan to Michael Jackson fans: 'I'm sorry your hero was bad'
Author, actress and activist Rose McGowan has said that she believes the subjects of a new documentary, Leaving Neverland, who say Michael Jackson abused them when they were children.
In an interview with Nihal Arthanayake on 5 Live Headliners, she addressed fans of the singer, saying: “I’m sorry that your hero was a bad man.”
Jackson's family say there's "not one piece of evidence" to prove the claims.
Ms McGowan became one of the most prominent figures of the #MeToo movement.
She is one of several women to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.
