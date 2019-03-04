The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dies age 49
Prodigy singer Keith Flint dies age 49

The Prodigy singer Keith Flint has died aged 49. Flint was famed for his vocals on hits like Firestarter and Breathe.

The band had just returned from a tour of Australia.

