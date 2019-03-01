'I was ready to defend Michael and myself'

Video

Two men have told the BBC they were abused hundreds of times by Michael Jackson, from the ages of seven and 10.

Wade Robson, 36 and James Safechuck, 40, both told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme they were sexually abused by him as children and in their youth.

Mr Robson says Jackson had groomed him to believe they "loved each other - and this is how we show our love", he said.

The two men have also spoken out in the documentary Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed (sitting to the right wearing a blue shirt).

Jackson's family say there's "not one piece of evidence" to prove the claims.

