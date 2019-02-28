Previn in famous Morecambe and Wise sketch

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
André Previn in famous Morecambe and Wise comedy sketch
The conductor and composer André Previn has died at his home in New York aged 89.
In his long career, Previn won Oscars for the Best Original Music Score for My Fair Lady and Irma La Douce.
He won Best Original Musical for Porgy and Bess and Gigi, and chalked up thirteen other Oscar nominations, a lifetime Grammy and an honorary Knighthood.
In 1971, Previn was invited to perform in a sketch which involved an orchestra: the serious-minded maestro playing straight man to Eric and Ern.
