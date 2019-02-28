Media player
Ukraine pulls out of Eurovision Song Contest 2019
Maruv had won the contest to compete in Eurovision for Ukraine, but later pulled out, saying clauses in her contract made her feel like a political tool.
She said she had agreed to cancel her upcoming shows in Russia, but claimed other other clauses made her feel uncomfortable.
Two other acts were approached to take part in the competition but both declined, which led to the broadcaster pulling out of the contest, taking place in Israel.
The conflict between the countries centres around the annexation of Crimea by Russian forces in 2014.
28 Feb 2019
