Tan France: 'Why I don't knock fast fashion'
Tan France has explained to BBC Radio 5 Live why he doesn't criticise 'fast fashion'.
France is the fashion expert on Netflix series Queer Eye.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Laura Whitmore that you can dress in a sustainable way, but said he understood why people chose to buy cheaper clothes.
28 Feb 2019
