Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Steve Coogan brings Alan Partridge back to the BBC
Actor Steve Coogan has reprised the character first introduced to BBC audiences 25 years ago.
This Time with Alan Partridge sees the comedy character filling in on a One Show-style magazine programme.
Written by Steve Coogan and Neil and Rob Gibbons, the team behind 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, it has been hailed as a "magnificent return".
-
26 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-47376401/steve-coogan-brings-alan-partridge-back-to-the-bbcRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window