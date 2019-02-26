Ahaaaaaa, Alan who?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alan Patridge makes a big comeback

Hapless local radio host Alan Patridge is back on screens.

Comedian Steve Coogan first broadcast the character 25 years ago as part of a radio show. Now he's back and presenting a fictional show called This Time. But what will new audiences thing of it?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Feb 2019