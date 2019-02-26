Media player
Alan Patridge makes a big comeback
Hapless local radio host Alan Patridge is back on screens.
Comedian Steve Coogan first broadcast the character 25 years ago as part of a radio show. Now he's back and presenting a fictional show called This Time. But what will new audiences thing of it?
26 Feb 2019
