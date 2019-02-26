Red carpet rejection for BBC reporter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2019: Reporter's struggle to get stars to talk to him

The BBC's Dan Johnson showed how difficult it can be to interview Hollywood stars on the red carpet.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar's after party red carpet, Dan had a busy night trying to get the attention of the celebrities.

Video edited by CBBC Newsround.

  • 26 Feb 2019
Go to next video: A-listers on the Oscars red carpet