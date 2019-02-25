Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Olivia Colman's tearful and cheeky speech at Oscars 2019
British actress Olivia Colman has won the Oscar for best actress for her role in The Favourite.
The star, who started out as a sidekick in TV sitcoms like Peep Show, was in shock when her name was called.
Holding back tears on stage, Colman endeared herself to the audience by responding to a signal to end her speech by blowing a raspberry.
-
25 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-47354464/olivia-colman-s-tearful-and-cheeky-speech-at-oscars-2019Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window