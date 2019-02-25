Olivia Colman's tearful and cheeky speech
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Olivia Colman's tearful and cheeky speech at Oscars 2019

British actress Olivia Colman has won the Oscar for best actress for her role in The Favourite.

The star, who started out as a sidekick in TV sitcoms like Peep Show, was in shock when her name was called.

Holding back tears on stage, Colman endeared herself to the audience by responding to a signal to end her speech by blowing a raspberry.

  • 25 Feb 2019
Go to next video: A-listers on the Oscars red carpet