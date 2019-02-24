Richard E Grant enjoys the Oscar ride
The 61 year-old actor has been nominated for his role in Will You Ever Forgive Me, but believes Green Book star and Bafta winner Mahershala Ali will beat him to the award.

Grant, who will be seen later this year in the new Star Wars movie, says he has been "really enjoying the ride" of the Oscar race.

