'The Oscars are a moving machine'

Jamie Lee Curtis on the 'moving machine' that is the Oscars
Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis has defended the Academy Awards for trying to stay relevant, and feels that people need to remember it is only a show.
23 Feb 2019
