The other 'Oscars' – in Oscar week

The 14th Oscar Wilde Awards – also known as the "Irish Oscars" – brought Hollywood A-listers to the red carpet ahead of Sunday's main event.
They recognise the contributions of Irish people, or people with a connection to Ireland, in film, television and music.
Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close were just two of the stars who stopped for a chat amid the media throng.
22 Feb 2019
