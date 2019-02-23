Is offensive fashion a deliberate design?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are controversial adverts for fashion brands accident or design?
Various fashion brands have recently been at the centre of controversies after their products were deemed offensive.
Burberry had to apologise for a hoodie with a noose around the neck and Gucci withdrew one of their jumpers after it was criticised for resembling blackface.
But are they genuine accidents or part of a tactical marketing ploy to drive sales?
-
23 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-47324301/are-controversial-adverts-for-fashion-brands-accident-or-designRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window