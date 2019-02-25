'Comedy is a powerful weapon against IS'

Video

The stand-up comedian Nemr Abou Nassar believes humour can change the world and is a powerful weapon against terrorism.

He tells Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "By making jokes, you are showing the enemy they didn't get to you."

Brought up in the USA and Lebanon, he quit his job as an insurance broker to become a stand-up comic.

He explains he makes fun of the Islamic State (IS) group by making them the joke and the jokes about IS helped keep them out of Lebanon.

Watch the full interview on Monday 25 February 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).