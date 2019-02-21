Glenn Close on her Oscar nomination

Media player
Glenn Close on what an Oscar win would mean for her
Glenn Close is the favourite to win in the Best Actress category at this weekend's Oscars ceremony.
This is Close's seventh nomination - she is the most nominated actress without a win in Academy Awards history.
BBC Talking Movies' Tom Brook went to meet her.
21 Feb 2019
