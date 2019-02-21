What were the talking points of the Brits?
Brit Awards 2019: the highlights

From a show-stopping performance by Pink to a portrait of Meghan Markle at the back of Beyonce and Jay Z’s acceptance speech…here’s what people were talking about at this year’s Brit Awards.

Produced by Sophie van Brugen

  • 21 Feb 2019
