What's Hugh Jackman doing at the Brits?

Brit Awards 2019: What's Hugh Jackman doing there?
The Greatest Showman actor is among the performers at the 39th year of the Brit Awards.
Hugh Jackman explained his theory of saying yes to life and said what advice he would give to Whoopi Goldberg, who may host the Oscars.
The actor hosted the ceremony 10 years ago.
At the Brits, Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa lead the way with four nominations each, including nominations for best single.
20 Feb 2019
