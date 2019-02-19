Fashion designer Lagerfeld dies aged 85

Media player
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies aged 85
Karl Lagerfeld, who was the creative director for Chanel and Fendi, has died aged 85.
He continued working in the fashion industry right up until his death.
19 Feb 2019
