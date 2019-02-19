Hollywood hitmaker's fight for an Oscar
Thirty-one years ago Diane Warren scored her first Oscar nomination with Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now, from the movie Mannequin.

This year she's nominated for a 10th time in the original song category, with I'll Fight, a song she wrote for Jennifer Hudson which features in the documentary RBG.

