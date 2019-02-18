Dolly Parton: Women are 'making great progress'

Video

As a stage version of her film 9 To 5 opens in London, Dolly Parton has said she is encouraged by the improvements in gender equality since it was released in cinemas in 1980.

But the country music legend says there's "still work to be done", especially on equal pay and sexual harassment.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, she said she hoped the musical would be an opportunity to "bring the subject up again", and offered advice for anyone starting out in the industry.