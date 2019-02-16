Media player
Only Fools and Horses: From Peckham to the West End
Long-running BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses is back – this time as a musical in London's West End.
It's co-written by comedian Paul Whitehouse, who also plays Grandad, and opens next week.
16 Feb 2019
