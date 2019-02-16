Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Gompertz Guide to... Diane Arbus
More than 100 photographs by Diane Arbus are on display in Europe for the first time.
Known for documenting the different, the American photographer's wealthy parents had hoped she'd become a painter.
The BBCs Arts Editor Will Gompertz discusses Arbus' controversial work.
Diane Arbus: In The Beginning is at the Hayward Gallery until 6 May 2019.
-
16 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window