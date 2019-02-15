Media player
Black Sheep: Why a black teen 'made friends with monsters'
Among the many British hopefuls at the Oscars later this month is Black Sheep, nominated for best documentary short subject.
It tells the story of Cornelius Walker, a young boy from south London who faced racism after moving to Essex in the wake of the 2000 murder of Damilola Taylor.
The BBC's arts editor, Will Gompertz went to meet him.
15 Feb 2019
