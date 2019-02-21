Female 9/11 pilot inspires musical
Beverley Bass inspires new musical Come From Away

Beverley Bass was ordered to divert a trans-Atlantic flight during the events of 9/11.

She landed in the small Canadian town of Gander in Newfoundland.

Come From Away tells the true story of the events that unfolded.

BBC news spoke to Beverley about that day and how it changed her life.

Video journalist Alex Dackevych.

Producer Claudia Redmond.

  • 21 Feb 2019
