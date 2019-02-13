‘It’s been eight fantastic years’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strictly Come Dancing: Pasha's Strictly highlights
Pasha Kovalev announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after "eight fantastic years". The fan favourite has reached four finals, including winning the strictly crown in 2014 with Caroline Flack and reaching the last year's final with Ashley Roberts.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
13 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-47233218/strictly-come-dancing-pasha-s-strictly-highlightsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window