Pasha's highlights as he leaves Strictly
Video

Pasha Kovalev announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after "eight fantastic years".

The fan favourite has reached four finals, winning the Strictly crown 2014 with Caroline Flack and reaching the 2018 final with Ashley Roberts.

  • 13 Feb 2019
