Who will take home the best picture Oscar?
Talking Movies previews the Oscars top category - that of best picture.
It is a strong year and a case can be made that any of the eight nominated pictures could win.
But many are predicting that the film Roma will take home the trophy.
The BBC’s Tom Brook reports.
14 Feb 2019
