Ellen Page: LGBTQ rights 'not a debate'
Ellen Page has told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Must Watch podcast that there has been progress in LGBTQ rights, but it needs to go further.
The actor, who married her girlfriend last year, stars in The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. She told Scott Bryan and Hayley Campbell that marriage equality "shouldn't have even been a debate".
12 Feb 2019
