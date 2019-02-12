Ellen Page on LGBTQ rights: We need more progress
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ellen Page: LGBTQ rights 'not a debate'

Ellen Page has told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Must Watch podcast that there has been progress in LGBTQ rights, but it needs to go further.

The actor, who married her girlfriend last year, stars in The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. She told Scott Bryan and Hayley Campbell that marriage equality "shouldn't have even been a debate".

Click here to listen to Ellen Page on Must Watch on BBC Sounds.

  • 12 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'Why I'm sending 3,000 rainbow cards this Christmas'