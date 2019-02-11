I felt 'fear' when I saw my newborn son

Video

French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani gives her thoughts on gender equality and the challenge of motherhood.

She says men and women will be equal when it is recognised women also have a "dark side" like the character Adele from her first novel who compulsively seduced strangers, co-workers and acquaintances.

Adele is a mother, wife and journalist but is unhappy with her life. The book highlights how women do not fit the stereotype of being "nice and gentle and soft".

The author recalled her own feelings when her child was born: "Of course I loved my son but I must say that the first feeling I had when I looked at my son for the first time was not love, it was fear - fear that something could happen to him and fear of the fact that someone was depending on me and that I would never be alone again."

