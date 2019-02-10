Bafta 2019 red carpet highlights
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bafta 2019: Red carpet highlights

Olivia Colman, Richard E Grant and Melissa McCarthy were among the stars on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

Read more: Baftas 2019

  • 10 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Glenn Close: 'The process was thrilling'