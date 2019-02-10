Spike Lee on Liam Neeson race row
Spike Lee on Liam Neeson racism row: 'It's bad all around'

Film director Spike Lee spoke about the race row engulfing actor Liam Neeson on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show.

Lee, who is up for a Bafta on Sunday for BlackKklansman, said he once wanted to work with the actor.

