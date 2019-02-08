Erin Brokovich star Albert Finney dies

Media player
Albert Finney, the star of Erin Brokovich and Murder on The Orient Express, has died
Actor Albert Finney has died at the age of 82. The BBC's Nick Higham looks back at his 60 year career.
08 Feb 2019
