How do you get a dragon off the page?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gruffalo artist Axel Scheffler on how his dragon has been made recreated for the stage

The world famous book Zog, by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is being brought to life on stage for the first time, much to the delight of thousands of pre-schoolers. Scheffler told BBC News how the characters were lifted from page to stage. Video Journalist Sophie van Brugen.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Gruffalo team on their monster success