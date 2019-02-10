How do you get a dragon off the page?

Media player
Gruffalo artist Axel Scheffler on how his dragon has been made recreated for the stage
The world famous book Zog, by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is being brought to life on stage for the first time, much to the delight of thousands of pre-schoolers. Scheffler told BBC News how the characters were lifted from page to stage. Video Journalist Sophie van Brugen.
10 Feb 2019
