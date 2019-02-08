Media player
Juliette Binoche: Harvey Weinstein has 'had enough'
Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche has called for the public censure of Harvey Weinstein to end, saying "justice has to do its work".
She added she had had no problems working with the movie mogul on Chocolat and The English Patient.
08 Feb 2019
