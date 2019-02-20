Oscar best film category: in 30 seconds
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A look at the films vying for best picture at the Academy Awards 2019

The Favourite is just one of the eight films vying for the Academy Award's top prize: best picture.

Here's a look at all of the contenders, in 30 seconds.

  • 20 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Hollywood hitmaker's fight for an Oscar