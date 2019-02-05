Video

Playwright and author Bonnie Greer has told Radio 5 Live that Liam Neeson’s race comments have “probably put paid to his career” and says he “needs to take a rest for a while”.

Neeson admitted in an interview with The Independent that he once set out to kill a black man, saying he walked the streets with a weapon for a week, hoping to take out his anger after someone close to him was raped by a black man.

The Hollywood star said he was ashamed of his actions, but his remarks have sparked widespread outrage. Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Neeson said: "I'm not racist."

Speaking to Anna Foster, Bonnie Greer said: “The fact he doesn’t understand what he’s doing or what he’s done is actually almost scarier than what he said.”

This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive on 5 February 2019.