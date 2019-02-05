Video

Former Liverpool footballer John Barnes has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he believes Liam Neeson "deserves a medal" amid a major racism storm.

Neeson admitted in an interview with the Independent that years ago he once set out to kill an innocent black man, saying he walked the streets with a weapon, hoping to take out his anger after someone close to him was raped by a black man.

The Hollywood star said he was ashamed of his actions, but his remarks have sparked widespread outrage.

Neeson hasn't commented further.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, John Barnes, who has frequently spoken about racism in football, said: “The majority of people have those widely held views on black and Chinese [people]… based on what they’ve been wrongly told about them.”