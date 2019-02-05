Liam Neeson sparks race row over rape comments

Media player
Outrage at Liam Neeson rape revenge comments
Liam Neeson has sparked a race row after making comments about once wanting to kill a black person. Neeson says he once walked the streets with a weapon, hoping to kill someone as revenge after someone close to him was raped by a black man.
The actor, who was promoting his new film Cold Pursuit, told the Independent that "there's something primal" when you become angry.
The BBC has contacted Liam Neeson's representatives for comment.
Read more: Neeson sparks race row over rape comments
05 Feb 2019
