Hardy 'spoke fluent comedy' - Jack Dee

Video

Jeremy Hardy, who has died aged 57, "could be left-wing without being pious and do satire without being a smart arse", says friend and fellow comedian Jack Dee.

Hardy made his name on the comedy circuit in the 1980s, winning the prestigious Perrier Award in 1988 and best live act at the ITV Comedy Awards in 1991.

On TV he appeared on shows like QI and sketch programme Now - Something Else.

In a statement, Hardy's publicist said he died early on Friday and was with his wife and daughter when he died.