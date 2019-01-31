Director Pawlikowski on film Cold War

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Director Pawel Pawlikowski on love story Cold War
Cold War is a turbulent love story between Wiktor, a pianist and conductor and Zula, a singer and dancer.
Filmed in black and white, the action spans a 15 year period during the Cold War era.
Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski the Polish film has emerged as Academy Awards contender after earning three Oscar nominations.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
-
31 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-47062719/director-pawel-pawlikowski-on-love-story-cold-warRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window