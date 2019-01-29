Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Malkovich: New play inspired by Weinstein may 'upset people'
John Malkovich is to star in a new play inspired by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
The American actor says it is "a black farce about a very badly behaved media mogul" and may "upset" people.
Bitter Wheat is set in the present day and John Malkovich plays Barney Fein, a depraved Hollywood producer.
It will receive its world premiere in London's West End in June.
