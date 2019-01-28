Clegg: Facebook to do 'whatever it takes'
Facebook's new global affairs chief, Sir Nick Clegg, has addressed concerns about self-harm images the BBC found on the firm's photo-sharing platform Instagram.

He said that the platform was determined to become safer for vulnerable people, while still allowing others to issue a plea for help.

The former UK deputy PM also said Facebook had "much, much better control to stop foreign interference in elections".

