Plays that will (probably) make you faint
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Gompertz guide to... gruesome theatre

Sold-out new play When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other has one very long title and one tall reputation: a woman fainted while watching it.

But plays that push the gruesome envelope have a long, dark history as the BBC's Arts editor, Will Gompertz, explains.

Produced by Tobias Chapple and Lucy Green

  • 26 Jan 2019
