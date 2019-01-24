James Bulger mother says film 'horrendous'

Video

The mother of James Bulger, the toddler who was murdered by two 10 year-olds in Liverpool in 1993, says she is disgusted by a new Oscar-nominated film about the boys who killed her son.

She wants its director Vincent Lambe to withdraw from the Oscars after his film Detainment was nominated for Best Live Action Short .

He insists he never intended any disrespect to the family but won't pull out of the Oscars.

Colin Paterson reports.