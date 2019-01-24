Barry Jenkins on diversity at the Oscars
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2019: The award-winning director Barry Jenkins on diversity

The award-winning director Barry Jenkins talks diversity at the Oscars.

His 2019 film, If Beale Street Could Talk, based on a novel by James Baldwin, has received three nominations.

  • 24 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The Oscars: Who's up for what?