Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Love Sonia: Why Freida Pinto made a film about sex slaves
Freida Pinto is starring in a new film about Indian girls being sex trafficked.
The Slumdog Millionaire star plays the role of Rashmi who works as a sex slave in Mumbai in in Love Sonia.
The film was inspired by real-life events and follows one girl's journey to being rescued.
-
29 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-46979321/love-sonia-why-freida-pinto-made-a-film-about-sex-slavesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window