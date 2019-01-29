Freida Pinto: Why I made a film about sex slaves
Freida Pinto is starring in a new film about Indian girls being sex trafficked.

The Slumdog Millionaire star plays the role of Rashmi who works as a sex slave in Mumbai in in Love Sonia.

The film was inspired by real-life events and follows one girl's journey to being rescued.

