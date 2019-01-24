Is the film industry now more inclusive?

Video

On its 20th anniversary, Talking Movies assesses what progress has been made to bring about greater inclusivity in films.

The rise of #OscarsSoWhite and #Metoo campaigns has seen the issues of gender disparity and a lack of diversity gain more of a profile.

Superhero movie Black Panther was seen as a leap forward in diversity, but away from the big blockbusters other film-makers are also telling a wider range of stories.

“The tools to make films, the tools to create cinema have finally after 80, 90 years reached the people who didn’t grow up in the suburbs, or who didn’t grow up with a silver spoon and now those people have been empowered to tell their stories,” says director Barry Jenkins.

The BBC’s Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.